82 Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram released

Three years after being kidnapped, 82 of the 200 Chibok girls taken by Boko Haram were released in a high-stakes prisoner swap over the weekend. The girls mostly appear to be in good health. Debora Patta has more.
