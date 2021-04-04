Live

Watch CBSN Live

8-month-old boy is a one-baby-band

Nick Dietz compiles some of the latest and greatest viral videos, including a multi-instrumentalist baby and a man who took a selfie a day -- for 16 years! To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.