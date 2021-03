72 U.K. women lawmakers signed 2019 letter condemning Meghan press coverage In 2019, 72 female British Parliamentarians signed a letter of solidarity, calling the U.K. press coverage of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as "outdated" with "colonial undertones." Prince Harry referenced the letter in their interview with Oprah saying the women tried to do more to protect Meghan than his own family had. Holly Williams speaks with one of the members of parliament who drafted the letter.