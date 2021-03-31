Live

72 Black executives push for corporations to take stand over newly-passed voting restrictions

72 Black former and current business executives signed a full-page ad in the New York Times Wednesday pushing for corporate America to stand up against voting rights restrictions after lawmakers in Georgia passed a controversial new voting bill. Ken Chenault, the former CEO of American Express, and Ursula Burns, the former CEO of Xerox, join "CBS This Morning" to discuss what role corporations have in protecting the rights of Americans.
