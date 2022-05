7-year-old loses shoe at beginning of race — and still wins Seven-year-old Talaya Crawford lost her shoe at the beginning of a track race – but that didn't slow her down, literally. She quickly put her shoe back on and sped up to the other runners and ended up winning the race. Her dad, professional boxer Terence Crawford, posted video of the astounding race on Instagram, and it went viral. "She just doesn't have a clue how much she just motivated me," he wrote.