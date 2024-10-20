Watch CBS News

7 killed in Georgia dock collapse

Seven people were killed when a gangway attached to a dock collapsed on Sappelo Island, about 60 miles south of Savannah, Georgia. The collapse happened during a festival celebrating the island's Gullah Geechee community. Cristian Benavides reports.
