6/7: Manhunt for escaped N.Y. convicts expands; Doctors separate conjoined twins in historic operation New York authorities have launched a massive manhunt and offered a $100,000 reward for Richard Matt and David Sweat, two convicted murderers who escaped from an upstate prison on Saturday. The search is focused in the Adirondack region near the Canadian border, but officials aren't ruling Canada and elsewhere out. Don Dahler reports; Six-month-old Haitian infants Marian and Michelle Bernard were born joined at the abdomen. This week, a Haitian-American doctor separated them, in the first operation of its kind in Haiti. The doctor, Henri Ford, had left Haiti in 1972, but returned after the 2010 earthquake to help rebuild his home country. Dr. Jon LaPook tells this triumphant story.