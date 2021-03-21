6/5: GM first learned of defect in 1999, probe finds; D-Day veteran returns to Normandy for final mission

Live

GM CEO Mary Barra told employees around the world that the fallout from its ignition switch defect was not a conspiracy, but rather incompetence and neglect. An investigation conducted by an attorney, who had a long relationship with GM, found the company first discovered problems with ignition switches as early as 1999; and, for the remaining survivors of the D-Day invasion, some now in their 90s, this has been a week for one final reunion. And as Mark Phillips explains, for one D-Day veteran it's taken him 70 years to finally confront a ghost from his past.
