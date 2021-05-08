"60 Minutes," Washington Post investigate DEA's biggest opioid case In the"60 Minutes"/Washington Post investigation on the opioid crisis in October, whistleblowers revealed how a new law weakened the DEA's ability to stop suspicious drug shipments within the U.S. In a follow-up investigation, they take a look at the biggest opioid case the DEA ever pursued against a drug company, McKesson. "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker and Washington Post health reporter Lenny Bernstein join "CBS This Morning" to preview their Sunday report.