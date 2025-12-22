"60 Minutes" postpones report on Venezuelans sent to El Salvador prison CBS News postponed a "60 Minutes" report about the Trump administration's decision to send Venezuelans and others it says entered the U.S. illegally to a notorious prison in El Salvador. Veteran "60 Minutes" correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi said in an internal email to colleagues that the story was "factually correct," but CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss said in a statement that holding stories that "lack sufficient context" or are "missing critical voices happens every day in every newsroom," and she looks "forward to airing this important piece when it's ready."