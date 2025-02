"54 Thrones" founder Christina Funke Tegbe on breaking barriers with her skincare brand For Black History Month, the "Changing the Game" series highlights the story of Christina Funke Tegbe, founder of the skincare brand "54 Thrones." Launched in 2016, the brand celebrates Nigerian heritage, featuring plant-based, organic ingredients ethically sourced from Africa. She joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her journey and the impact of her business.