5/22: Police: D.C. murder suspect had help; Man uses sewing machine to mend struggling neighborhood

Daron Wint was arrested Friday, accused of killing the Savopoulos family and their housekeeper in Washington, D.C. But investigators believe there were others involved in the murder. Jeff Pegues reports; Michael Swaine has made it his mission to help one of San Francisco's struggling communities -- the Tenderloin district. As Steve Hartman reports, Swaine is using his sewing skills to help create change.
