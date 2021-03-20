5/2: Helicopters shot down in Eastern Ukraine fighting; On the Road: YMCA patrons stage intervention for anorexic woman The Ukrainian government and pro-Russian separatists say two helicopters were shot down in recent fighting, although there was no evidence of any wreckage.The Ukrainian government claimed one of them was brought down by a surface-to-air missile. That hasn't been verified, but U.S. sources are treating the report as credible; As part of our continuing series "On the Road," Steve Hartman meets a group of people who decided to step in to help Lauryn Lax, a woman whom they saw at the gym growing dangerously thin. Their decision to get involved in her life, Lauren says, helped save it.