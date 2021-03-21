5/18: President facing increased scrutiny over VA scandal; Devastating coffee disease could raise worldwide prices As the Veterans Affairs scandal continues to unfold, pressure is growing for President Obama to take more actions addressing it. The VA says at least 23 patients died waiting for care. The president has not spoken publicly on the scandal since it broke; and, coffee prices around the world could be on the rise due to a devastating coffee disease, called coffee fungus, in Latin America that has already done a billion dollars in damage. Large coffee companies have been able to secure enough supplies. But a price increase could be in store for smaller coffee houses.