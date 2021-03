50th anniversary of Disneyland's "It's a Small World" It was 50 years ago that "It's a Small World" debuted at the 1964 New York World's Fair. Two years later, it became a popular ride at Disneyland. When it opened, many said it was ahead of its time, and today the ride continues to be a centerpiece of Disney theme parks. Art Barron of KCBS-TV reports.