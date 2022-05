5/01: Kaine, Power, Burton This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” we'll have the latest on Ukraine with Samantha Power, the head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, and Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine. Then we'll hear from Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger; Dr. Paul Burton, the chief medical officer at Moderna; and Dr. Deborah Birx, the COVID-19 response coordinator during the Trump administration.