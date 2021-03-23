"50 Years Later, Civil Rights": Watch the complete webcast A half-century after President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the landmark Civil Rights Act, CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Bob Schieffer hosted a symposium on Americans' historic fight against segregation, and the continuing struggle for equal rights for all. Among Schieffer's guests discussing racism in the United States and the future of equality are relatives of three civil rights workers murdered in Mississippi in 1964; advocates Harry Belafonte, Rep. John Lewis and Evan Wolfson; historian Taylor Branch; CBS Sports broadcaster James Brown; actors Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie Perez; and Brooklyn Nets player Jason Collins.