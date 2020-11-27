50 million people ignore advice, travel for holiday while thousands die from COVID-19

Election 2020
What upset ex-U.S. cyber chief most about being fired?
CDC warns U.S. COVID-19 death toll could hit 321,000 by mid-December
Was backyard beeping coming from a missing teen's watch?
Trump says he'll "certainly" leave if election results formalized
Black Cardinal hopes to begin on "positive" note with Biden
U.S. agents apprehend 1,000 migrant children in 5 days
U.S. safety agency investigating Tesla suspension complaints
Saturday more important than ever to small businesses
What exit polls say about state of Georgia's Senate runoffs
2020 Elections
Joe Biden reminds Americans "we're at war with a virus, not with each other"
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Trump phones in false claims at Pennsylvania Senate committee hearing
Biden is first candidate in U.S. history to surpass 80 million votes
Does America need couples therapy?
Trump will share presidential intelligence briefing with Biden
Black voters concerned about Trump campaign's efforts to overturn election
Biden says his team is already talking with the Trump administration
Pennsylvania certifies election results, confirming Biden victory
Biden introduces members of national security, foreign policy teams
When do states certify their election results?
