Live

Watch CBSN Live

5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes up Los Angeles

People in Los Angeles are assessing the damage done after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck 20-miles southeast of the city. There aren’t any reports of major damage, but the earthquake broke water mains and gas lines. Vinita Nair reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.