"48 Hours": The online life and death of Bianca Devins A young woman, who was popular on social media, was murdered in Utica, New York in 2019. Her killer posted the images of her body online -- where they soon went viral -- and sent them to the victim's family. Jericka Duncan for 48 Hours joined CBSN to discuss the disturbing case and why what happened in the aftermath has behavioral scientists and the intelligence community concerned.