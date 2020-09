"48 Hours Suspicion" uncovers new information in "Tiger King" missing person case “48 Hours Suspicion” uncovered new information in the mystery at the center of the hit Netflix series "Tiger King." Richard Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" live to discuss the “Suspicion” series premiere, which features his interview with a woman who claims her ex-husband may have been connected to the disappearance of Carole Baskin's former husband Don Lewis.