48 Hours preview: The trials of Cal Harris For most, Sept. 11, 2001 will forever mark what happened at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, but for people in the town of Owego, N.Y., that's also when Michele Harris, a 35-year-old mother of four disappeared, never to be heard from again. Her husband, Cal Harris, faces a third murder trial for his wife's death. "48 Hours"' Erin Moriarty joins "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss the case and the wealthy businessman's first-ever TV interview.