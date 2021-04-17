Live

Watch CBSN Live

"48 Hours" preview: "Highway of Tears"

A haunted highway where 18 or more girls and women have gone missing or been found murdered. Can a new $30 million investigation help find their killers? "48 Hours" executive producer Susan Zirinsky joins CBSN's Josh Elliott to talk about the case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.