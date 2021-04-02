Live

Watch CBSN Live

4/7: S.C. police officer charged in shooting death of black man; How Rand Paul rose to become a presidential candidate

The mayor of North Charleston, South Carolina says a white police officer is under arrest, charged with murder in the shooting death of a black man after a traffic stop. Graphic video from the scene appears to show the officer shooting the man while he's running away; and, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has officially entered the race for the Republican presidential nomination. During his announcement, Paul told a crowd in Louisville it's time to take the GOP in "new direction." Nancy Cordes reports on how Paul is positioning himself for 2016.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.