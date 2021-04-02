4/7: S.C. police officer charged in shooting death of black man; How Rand Paul rose to become a presidential candidate The mayor of North Charleston, South Carolina says a white police officer is under arrest, charged with murder in the shooting death of a black man after a traffic stop. Graphic video from the scene appears to show the officer shooting the man while he's running away; and, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has officially entered the race for the Republican presidential nomination. During his announcement, Paul told a crowd in Louisville it's time to take the GOP in "new direction." Nancy Cordes reports on how Paul is positioning himself for 2016.