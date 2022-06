46 found dead in back of tractor-trailer: CBS News Flash June 28, 2022 At least 46 people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio that had no working air conditioning. It’s believed to have been a human smuggling operation. Three people were taken into custody. Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be sentenced in Manhattan federal court for helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse girls. And Russia has scheduled a trial for WNBA star Britney Griner for Friday on attempted drug smuggling charges.