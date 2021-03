4/5: Chinese ship reportedly detects signal in plane search; Afghans defy Taliban threats and vote for new president As the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 continues in the southern Indian Ocean, Chinese state media is reporting that a Chinese ship in the search area has detected a signal that could be from the plane's black box; and, Despite Taliban death threats, Afghans by the millions showed up at the polls to vote for a successor to President Hamid Karzai.