3/26: Washington mudslide: Life and death came down to matter of inches; Grandmother wrongly convicted of murder released from prison Many are struck by how a distance of just a few feet determined who survived and who was swept away by the mudslide that destroyed the community in Oso, Wash.; and, seventy-four-year-old Mary Jones was released from prison after serving more than three decades behind bars for a crime committed by an abusive boyfriend.