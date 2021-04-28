Live

Watch CBSN Live

3/15/17: Red and Blue

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson traveled to Asia Wednesday amid growing concerns about North Korea; the 44th president picked the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels to face off in the March Madness championship.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.