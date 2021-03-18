3/12: New clues emerge in Malaysia Airlines mystery; Photographer's powerful images of Calif. coast get national attention Satellite pictures show debris in the area where Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 went missing, but it is still unclear which way the plane was heading when it vanished. The Malaysian military has now asked U.S. investigators to help analyze a radar signal that was picked up hundreds of miles from the last contact with the missing jetliner; and, Bob Wick's photos do more than describe the most recent addition to the California Coastal National Monument -- they take you there. As an amateur photographer, Wick's images propelled a two-year grassroots campaign to protect the rugged stretch of the Mendocino County Coastline. President Barack Obama designated the area a national monument this week.