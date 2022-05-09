CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Attack on school the latest atrocity as Russia hammers eastern Ukraine
Bahamas asks U.S. lab to help solve mystery deaths of 3 Americans
Corrections official and escaped inmate captured in Indiana
Denied abortions, many women face "financial distress" for years
Woman fatally struck by Florida train, 63rd death linked to high-speed rail
U.S. Marshals assist in security of Supreme Court after leak
Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial
Mother charged in death of baby found in Minnesota lake in 2003
Havana hotel explosion death toll climbs to 35
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
3 deaths at Bahamas resort under investigation
A lab in Philadelphia is investigating the mysterious deaths of three American tourists in the Bahamas. All the tourists were staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma, and officials say foul play isn't suspected.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On