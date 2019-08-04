News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Prosecutors to seek death penalty for "domestic terrorism" in El Paso
9 killed in second mass shooting in U.S. in 24 hours
O'Rourke: Trump's rhetoric "has a lot to do" with El Paso shooting
Will Hurd: El Paso massacre is "white nationalism terrorism"
Tim Scott warns against "politicizing" mass shootings
Brown: Lawmakers need to break from gun lobby following shootings
Doctors confront a national epidemic of gun violence
There have been more mass shootings than days in 2019
Woodstock at 50, in the words, and music, of those who were there
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
29 people killed in 2 mass shootings in less ...
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue