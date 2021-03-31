2/16: Towns evacuated as oil tanker derails in W. Virginia; Treasure trove of presidential memorabilia discovered Two towns were evacuated in West Virginia Monday, after a train carrying crude oil derailed and burst into flame. Bryan Hughes of WOWK reports; A son is trying to surface more than a million items of classic presidential history that his late father stored away in New York City. Bill Plante reports on the collection that includes everything from JFK ice cream wrappers to buttons from the 1700s.