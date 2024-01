2024 GOP hopeful Asa Hutchinson says Trump has "redefined the party and not in a good way" Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is running for the Republican nomination for president, tells "Face the Nation" that former President Donald Trump has "redefined the party and not in a good way." "What I'm trying to do is draw attention to the fact that Donald Trump is a weak candidate to us," Hutchinson said.