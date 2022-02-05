2022 Winter Olympics underway as China faces accusations of human rights abuses The opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, was held Friday. But the event has been surrounded by a political controversy as China has been accused by some countries and human rights groups of abuse against Uyghur Muslims. Beijing denies the accusations. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports from Beijing, and Teng Biao, a human rights lawyer and visiting professor at the University of Chicago, joins CBS News Lana Zak to discuss.