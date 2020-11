2020 Power, Together Awards at the Reykjavík Global Forum Former Icelandic President Vigdís Finnbogadóttir and founder of the Promise Fund of Florida Nancy G. Brinker are recipients of this year’s Power, Together Awards at the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders. The awards honor those who have made important strides for “The Pink Ribbon,” the globally-recognized icon for breast cancer awareness.