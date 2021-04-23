Live

2016 Town Hall Presidential Debate: Part 4

In 2016's 2nd presidential debate, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton touch on America's relationship with Russia, tax policies and their ideas about tax reform. Clinton brought up Trump's refusal to release his own tax returns.
