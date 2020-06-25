Coronavirus Updates
20-year-old dog named Augie believed to be oldest golden retriever
A rescue dog from Tennessee celebrated her 20th birthday in April. Now, her owners, who adopted her when she was 14, say they believe she is the oldest golden retriever ever.
