$2.5 billion settlement over Boeing 737 Max plane crashes can be challenged Families of the victims of two Boeing 737 Max plane crashes can continue to pursue criminal charges against the company following a significant court victory. A federal judge ruled Friday that relatives of the 346 people killed on those flights can challenge a $2.5 billion settlement sparing Boeing from prosecution. Michael Stumo, who lost his daughter in one of the crashes, joins CBS News to discuss his reaction to the ruling.