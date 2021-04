1988: Manned test flight of a flying car In 1988, inventor Paul Moller invited CBS News to witness a test flight of his flying car. The vehicle had been proven to work when piloted by remote control, but this time Moller wanted to be in the cockpit himself for a manned flight. CBS News correspondent John Blackstone covered Moller's attempt for the "CBS Evening News" as part of a story on the pursuit of a flying car