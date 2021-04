18 Penn State frat members charged in student death Members of Penn State's Beta Theta Pi fraternity face criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, linked to the death of a student pledge. Timothy Piazza died in February after a drunken fall at a party. The fraternity brothers allegedly waited about 12 hours before calling an ambulance. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the case.