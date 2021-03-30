1/28: Frozen New England begins to recover; Nobel Prize winner using new fame to fight child slavery Floodwaters from the Nor'easter are turning some coastal New England homes to ice boxes. As Anna Werner reports, the region's recovery could take weeks; and Noble laureate Kailash Satyarthi has met with President Obama, but the greeting he relishes most is the one from the children he's helped save from slavery. Seth Doane sat down with Satyarthi to hear how his newfound fame has helped his cause.