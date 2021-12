1/27: Dangerously cold weather plagues Midwest; Fukushima radiation cleanup could take decades Actual temperatures are expected to stay below zero into Wednesday in Chicago, and the overnight wind chill could reach as low as 40 degrees below zero; and, Seth Doane goes inside the damaged nuclear plant in Fukushima, Japan, where the company that owns the plant crippled in a 2011 tsunami is still struggling to deal with the disaster.