12/31: Storms frustrate AirAsia search; Amid a whiskey boom, all spirits are equal Heavy storms over the Java Sea are preventing a closer search for bodies and wreckage from AirAsia Flight 8501. Seven bodies have been recovered so far, out of 162 people on board. The weather is hampering the efforts of helicopters and divers. Allen Pizzey reports; The whiskey market is booming with more than 130 new brands introduced this year. But as one Kentucky distillery told CBS News, there's a controversy brewing over the labels on the bottles. Chip Reid reports on the growing number of companies who don't actually make what they bottle.