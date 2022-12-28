12/28: CBS News Mornings

Google fixes offensive definition of "Jew" in search results

U.S. voices concern as China drops travel bans despite COVID surge

Supreme Court keeps Title 42 border expulsions in place indefinitely

Pope Francis says former Pope Benedict "very sick," asks for prayers for him

Cleanup and warmup continue in Buffalo after killer blizzard

Barry Croft Jr. gets more than 19 years for role in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Southwest scraps thousands more flights as feds vow to investigate

Plane delays and frustrations; boosting your retirement savings.

