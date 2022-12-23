12/23: CBS News Mornings

Priest recalls George Santos' cries of poverty, claims he couldn't afford mother's funeral

Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown University after release from prison

Suspect arrested in murder of prosecutor shot dead on honeymoon

Serial killer Charles "The Serpent" Sobhraj​ released, says "I feel great"

Jan. 6 committee releases final report, fixing blame on Trump and allies

Holiday travel disrupted as winter storm blasts U.S.; U.K. Border Force goes on strike.

