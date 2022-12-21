CDC report: Life expectancy falls for second straight year

New leader of United Airlines pilot union apologizes for disparaging comments

Inconsistencies in George Santos' resume raise questions after his election

Trump's IRS auditor relied on an accounting firm his company called "negligent"

Powerful winter storm could cause holiday travel disruptions across U.S.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to U.S. extradition

Senate struggles on final passage of $1.7 trillion spending bill

Defiant Zelenskyy tells Congress "this battle cannot be frozen and postponed"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits White House and Congress; Controversy around Rep.-elect George Santos.

12/21: Red and Blue Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits White House and Congress; Controversy around Rep.-elect George Santos.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On