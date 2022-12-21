12/21: Red and Blue

CBS News App
Defiant Zelenskyy tells Congress "this battle cannot be frozen and postponed"
Jan. 6 committee releases witness transcripts, set to release final report Thursday
Senate struggles on final passage of $1.7 trillion spending bill
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to U.S. extradition
Powerful winter storm could cause holiday travel disruptions across U.S.
Trump's IRS auditor relied on an accounting firm his company called "negligent"
Inconsistencies in George Santos' resume raise questions after his election
New leader of United Airlines pilot union apologizes for disparaging comments
CDC report: Life expectancy falls for second straight year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits White House and Congress; Controversy around Rep.-elect George Santos.
