CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
House Jan. 6 committee votes to refer criminal charges for Trump
Harvey Weinstein found guilty on some charges in L.A. rape, sexual assault trial
Chief justice temporarily pauses end of Title 42 border restrictions
The 17 key findings from executive summary of Jan. 6 committee's report
5 dead, suspect killed in shooting in condo in Toronto suburb
Bitter cold expected to hit much of the U.S. just before Christmas
Who is John Eastman and why is he being referred for charges?
Ohio teacher sues after she refuses to affirm students' gender identity
Sportscaster Andrés Cantor on Argentina's World Cup win: "Emotions got to me"
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
12/19: Red and Blue
House Jan. 6 committee approves final report; Committee refers Trump criminal charges to DOJ.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On