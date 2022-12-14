12/14: Red and Blue

Russians call off spacewalk to troubleshoot significant Soyuz coolant leak

Fed is boosting rates again. What it means for your wallet.

Gallego says some Democratic senators are encouraging him to run against Sinema

New study says TikTok pushes potentially harmful content to users

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, dancer and "Ellen" show DJ, dead at 40

Woman fatally shoots 2 officers before killing herself at motel in Mississippi

Grant Wahl's wife reveals cause of death in first interview since he died

At least 3 killed, multiple people injured in Louisiana tornado outbreak

Lawmakers agree on framework to avoid government shutdown; White House remembers Sandy Hook victims 10 years later.

