12/14: Gunman takes hostages at Sydney cafe; Is growing coffee in California the future for the crop? At least one gunman stormed into a cafe in the city's downtown area and took an unknown number of hostages, while placing a black flag with Arabic writing in the window; and, coffee is now being grown in a place many thought was not possible -- Santa Barbara, California. Farmers say wherever avocados grow, so too can coffee plants, making them optimistic about the crop's future.