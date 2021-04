11/26: Cuban dictator Fidel Castro dead at 90; Dodo skeleton auction shines light on lessons from extinct bird Fidel Castro was the revolutionary leader who put Cuba on the world stage, made himself a world player and was the communist adversary for 10 U.S. presidents; in the south of England, an unusual item went up for auction this week: the skeleton of a bird taller and heavier than a turkey that was hunted into extinction centuries ago.